LGBTI fears over new Polish member at EU institution

Some two dozen MEPs are raising concerns over Polish anti-LGBTi influence within the EU's smallest institution.

The alert concerns the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), a Brussels-based institution that describes itself as a conduit for civil society.

The MEPs are part of a cross-party coalition that seeks to defend LGBTi people, co-chaired by Luxembourg's centre-left Marc Angel and Germany's Green Terry Reintke.

They are upset that Poland has sent an individual...