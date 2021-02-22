LGBTI fears over new Polish member at EU institution

Some two dozen MEPs are raising concerns over Polish anti-LGBTi influence within the EU's smallest institution.
The alert concerns the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), a Brussels-based institution that describes itself as a conduit for civil society.
The MEPs are part of a cross-party coalition that seeks to defend LGBTi people, co-chaired by Luxembourg's centre-left Marc Angel and Germany's Green Terry Reintke.
They are upset that Poland has sent an individual...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
