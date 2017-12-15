Ad
euobserver

Analysis

EU mulls post-Brexit balance of euro and non-eurozone states

EU Political
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders will discuss on Friday (15 December) the future of the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU) - one of the main issues on their agenda to relaunch the Union after Brexit.

The discussion, significantly, will be held in an 'inclusive format', that is at EU-27 level, rather than between the 19 current members of the eurozone.

"Inclusivity can be useful to those who prepare to join the eurozone," an EU ambassador noted.

"A large majority of member states belongs to the eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Commission wants more centralised eurozone by 2019
Commission presents plan for beefed-up eurozone
Juncker rules out exclusive eurozone
Juncker's eurozone vision raises doubts

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections