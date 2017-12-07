'Calais of Italy' mayor pleads with MEPs for help

"Extremely difficult" migration situations, like the one happening now in the Italian town of Ventimiglia, can be properly addressed only through a reform of the so-called 'Dublin' regulation, the town's mayor Enrico Ioculano told the European Parliament on Wednesday (6 December).

Ventimiglia is a town on the border between Italy and France, one of the transit points from where migrants try to reach the rest of Europe from Italy, and has turned into a bottleneck after the reintroduction...