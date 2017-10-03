Ad
euobserver
British prime minister Theresa May has had to insist she is in full control of her own Brexit policy, during the Conservative party conference in Manchester. (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU puts May under pressure over Brexit and 'Boris'

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Strasbourg,

The EU is putting British prime minister Theresa May under pressure to give more clarity over Brexit talks - and even to sack her foreign minister to assert her authority on her own party.

"If on the other side of the negotiating table there is a lack of clarity, there is even disunity [within the UK government], it's difficult to make progress," the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said on Tuesday (3 October) in a debate in Strasbourg.

He said that he hope...

Latest News

Section

Type

euobserver

