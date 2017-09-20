Police raids escalate Catalonia tension

Spanish gendarmes have raided at least four Catalan ministries amid escalating tension ahead of the independence referendum.

The armed units, from the Guardia Civil, a force under the command of the Spanish interior and defence ministries, arrived at about 8AM on Wednesday (20 September) at the semi-autonomous region's economy, foreign affairs, labour, and social affairs ministry buildings in Barcelona, Spanish media said.

Oriol Junqueras, the Catalan vice president, said on Cata...