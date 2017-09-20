Police raids escalate Catalonia tension

Spanish gendarmes have raided at least four Catalan ministries amid escalating tension ahead of the independence referendum.
The armed units, from the Guardia Civil, a force under the command of the Spanish interior and defence ministries, arrived at about 8AM on Wednesday (20 September) at the semi-autonomous region's economy, foreign affairs, labour, and social affairs ministry buildings in Barcelona, Spanish media said.
Oriol Junqueras, the Catalan vice president, said on Cata...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
