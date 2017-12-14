US pleads for clarity on Brexit aviation 'black hole'

The United States is asking for clarity on aviation safety rules in the lead up the Britain's departure from the European Union.
The head of the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) Michael Huerta told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (13 December) that the UK will not have the required status under an existing US and EU safety agreement post March 2019, unless a deal is reached.
A no deal would be "highly disruptive, highly costly for manufacturers" in terms of trying to comply ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
