Ad
euobserver
University Square in Bucharest. 'We are not a new member state anymore, we should start engaging at European level,' EU minister Negrescu said (Photo: Stefan Jurca)

Romania searching for EU respectability

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Bucharest,

Twelve kilometres away from the centre of Bucharest, hidden in a wood, a brand new laboratory will soon start tests to create the world's most powerful laser. 

The Magurele site is part of the Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) project, a €300 million EU programme that involves institutions from Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy and the UK.

"It is the only project in the world with this power," Magurele's director Nicolae Victor Zamfir told a group of j...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership
Romania: We 'deserve' an EU agency
How Romania became an EU workers' rights 'guinea pig'
University Square in Bucharest. 'We are not a new member state anymore, we should start engaging at European level,' EU minister Negrescu said (Photo: Stefan Jurca)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections