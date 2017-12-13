Romania searching for EU respectability

Twelve kilometres away from the centre of Bucharest, hidden in a wood, a brand new laboratory will soon start tests to create the world's most powerful laser.

The Magurele site is part of the Extreme Light Infrastructure (ELI) project, a €300 million EU programme that involves institutions from Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy and the UK.

"It is the only project in the world with this power," Magurele's director Nicolae Victor Zamfir told a group of j...