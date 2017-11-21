Ad
The debate over whether glyphosate is carcinogenic has pitted scientist against scientist, and European citizens against the Commission (Photo: Felix Kindermann / Campact)

Glyphosate: 1.3 million EU citizens call for ban

by Caterina Tani, Brussels,

A ban on the herbicide glyphosate, sold commercially by Monsanto as Roundup - along with more transparent scientific evaluations of pesticides and a overall reduction in their use - should be an EU priority, citizens said on Monday (20 November) at the European Parliament.

The petition was part of a initiative signed by over 1.3 million Europeans ahead of the final vote (27 November) by EU member states on a five-year renewal of the glyphos...

