EU states could lose US visa waivers

US lawmakers are preparing to vote, this week, on a bill that could see select EU states lose visa waiver perks if they don’t comply with stricter security measures.

Candice Miller, a Republican congresswoman, formally introduced the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 last Thursday (3 December).

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can already suspend visa privileges for countries deemed an “imminent national security threat.”

