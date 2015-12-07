Ad
euobserver
Airport queue: US debate began after Charlie Hebdo murders in January (Photo: The Hamster Factor)

EU states could lose US visa waivers

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US lawmakers are preparing to vote, this week, on a bill that could see select EU states lose visa waiver perks if they don’t comply with stricter security measures.

Candice Miller, a Republican congresswoman, formally introduced the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015 last Thursday (3 December).

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can already suspend visa privileges for countries deemed an “imminent national security threat.”

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US pledges to extend EU visa perks
Security fears prompt US scrutiny of EU visa waiver
Airport queue: US debate began after Charlie Hebdo murders in January (Photo: The Hamster Factor)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections