euobserver
The paper does not say what the commission will do if national plans fall short of the EU-wide ambition. (Photo: European Commission)

EU envisages soft touch Energy Union

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is appearing to go for a soft touch approach in getting member states to achieve the energy and climate goals laid out in its Energy Union strategy.

According to an internal document, seen by this website, the commission is floating monitoring and reporting instruments, but no strict top-down measures to police the proposed new rules.

The document is a discussion paper written for a meeting of high commission officials next Wednesday (15 July). It lists “t...

Green Economy

Green Economy
