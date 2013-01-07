Irish EU presidency starts work this WEEK

Ireland takes over the EU presidency this week, amid promises to help restore growth to the European economy.

It marked the event with a modest EU balloon-flying and flag-raising ceremony in Dublin castle on New Year's eve.

On Monday (7 January), it will also switch on its "Skylum" - an artwork in the EU Council building in Brussels in the form of an inflatable bubble, which changes colour and makes sounds when people walk under it and which aims to symbolise a marriage of new te...