Ad
euobserver
Irish leader Enda Kenny at the Dublin ceremony last week (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Irish EU presidency starts work this WEEK

Agenda
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ireland takes over the EU presidency this week, amid promises to help restore growth to the European economy.

It marked the event with a modest EU balloon-flying and flag-raising ceremony in Dublin castle on New Year's eve.

On Monday (7 January), it will also switch on its "Skylum" - an artwork in the EU Council building in Brussels in the form of an inflatable bubble, which changes colour and makes sounds when people walk under it and which aims to symbolise a marriage of new te...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Irish EU presidency outlines post-crisis agenda
EU budget diplomacy to mark Irish presidency
Irish leader Enda Kenny at the Dublin ceremony last week (Photo: eu2013.ie)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections