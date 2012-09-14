More pressure on Greece as EU finance ministers meet

Finance ministers are meeting in Cyprus to put more pressure on Greece to implement promised budget cuts, so that bailout payments can resume in November.
The informal meeting of finance ministers taking place Friday and Saturday (14-15 September) in Nicosia was originally expected to be a "huge event", with Greece's troika report and a possible Spanish request for more financial assistance to be dealt with.
None of that is now expected to happen. The troika of international len...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here