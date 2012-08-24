Ad
euobserver
Samaras is on his first official visit to Berlin since taking office in June (Photo: EUobserver)

Samaras in Berlin visit amid reports of 'Grexit' working group

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Antonis Samaras has called on EU politicians to stop unhelpful speculation about his country's exit from the eurozone but his plea comes as it emerged that German officials have set up a 'Grexit' working group.

He told Le Monde newspaper that efforts to undertake the tough reforms demanded by Greece's lenders are being undermined by regular negative statements about Athens' euro future.

"How can we privatise when, every day, European officials speculate public...

