Ad
euobserver
Markets' euphoria about the Spanish bail-out lasted less than a day (Photo: guysie)

EU monitors heading to Madrid, despite 'Men in Black' claims

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Spain's €100 billion bail-out will be accompanied by EU-IMF supervision of banking reforms, EU and German officials said on Monday (11 June) - contradicting Madrid's claims that no "men in black" will come to the country as they did to Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

"We will work with the European Central Bank, the European Banking Authority and the International Monetary Fund [IMF] on conditionality. But no new conditions on fiscal policy or on structural reforms are needed," economics ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Eurozone agrees up to €100bn bail-out for Spain's banks
Spanish rescue pleases markets, but doubts remain
Markets' euphoria about the Spanish bail-out lasted less than a day (Photo: guysie)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections