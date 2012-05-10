Ad
Hollande is to be sworn in as president one day before he meets Merkel next week (Photo: Francois Hollande)

Hollande makes low-key debut on EU stage

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France's president-elect has made a low-key debut on the EU stage in talks with EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and Irish leader Enda Kenny.

Van Rompuy held a 50-minute-long tete-a-tete with Francois Hollande at his Socialist party's election campaign headquarters in Paris on Wednesday (9 May).

Hollande spokesman Pierre Moscovici told press the two men already know each other and "have a good relationship." He added: "There was a very positive and deep exchange of views ... on...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

