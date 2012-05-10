Hollande makes low-key debut on EU stage

France's president-elect has made a low-key debut on the EU stage in talks with EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy and Irish leader Enda Kenny.

Van Rompuy held a 50-minute-long tete-a-tete with Francois Hollande at his Socialist party's election campaign headquarters in Paris on Wednesday (9 May).

Hollande spokesman Pierre Moscovici told press the two men already know each other and "have a good relationship." He added: "There was a very positive and deep exchange of views ... on...