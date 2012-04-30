MEPs press Lithuania to re-launch CIA rendition probe

MEPs are pressing Lithuania's prosecutor general to re-launch an investigation into two alleged CIA rendition sites in the country.
"Too many unanswered questions remain,” British Liberal MEP Sarah Ludford told EUobserver on Monday (30 April).
Ludford was one of six MEPs from the European Parliament's justice and home affairs committee who visited Lithuania last week.
The delegation was on a three-day fact finding mission to determine whether a new probe into the alleged pr...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
