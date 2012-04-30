Ad
Chart of CIA flights in Europe. MEPs are pressing Lithuania's prosecutor general to relaunch the investigation into secret CIA rendition centre (Photo: Council of Europe)

MEPs press Lithuania to re-launch CIA rendition probe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are pressing Lithuania's prosecutor general to re-launch an investigation into two alleged CIA rendition sites in the country.

"Too many unanswered questions remain,” British Liberal MEP Sarah Ludford told EUobserver on Monday (30 April).

Ludford was one of six MEPs from the European Parliament's justice and home affairs committee who visited Lithuania last week.

The delegation was on a three-day fact finding mission to determine whether a new probe into the alleged pr...

