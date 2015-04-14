Enquiry says Kosovo mission not guilty of 'cover-up'

An EU enquiry into Eulex, its rule of law mission in Kosovo, says it didn’t cover up corruption allegations or mistreat a whistleblower, but does urge reform.

The findings - a 97-page study by an “independent” expert - were published by the EU foreign service on Tuesday (14 April).

They say “suspicions of a cover-up … fortunately turned out to be unfounded”.

They note that Eulex’ treatment of a British prosecutor, who went public with the allegations and who lost her job, ...