Enquiry says Kosovo mission not guilty of 'cover-up'

An EU enquiry into Eulex, its rule of law mission in Kosovo, says it didn’t cover up corruption allegations or mistreat a whistleblower, but does urge reform.
The findings - a 97-page study by an “independent” expert - were published by the EU foreign service on Tuesday (14 April).
They say “suspicions of a cover-up … fortunately turned out to be unfounded”.
They note that Eulex’ treatment of a British prosecutor, who went public with the allegations and who lost her job, ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
