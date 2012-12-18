Ad
euobserver
Draghi (c): The ECB will directly supervise 130-150 banks (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Draghi says EU bank union to break 'vicious' circle

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Legislation for a eurozone banking union will restore economic confidence and break the link between banks and public debt, Mario Draghi, President of the Frankfurt-based European Central Bank (ECB), has told MEPs.

Speaking at his quarterly hearing with the parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee on Monday (17 December), Draghi said that "combined with possible direct recapitalisation of banks by the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and an envisaged single resolution mech...

Draghi (c): The ECB will directly supervise 130-150 banks (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

