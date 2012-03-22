Merkel: Eurozone crisis not over yet

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (21 March) said the eurozone crisis is "not over" yet, but merely in one of its "various phases," even as investor confidence seems to be returning to troubled euro-countries.

"Concerning the development of the crisis, we cannot say today that it is over, we still find ourselves in one of the various phases of the crisis," she told a meeting organised by her Christian Democrat parliamentary group.

The German economy was "not on a bad pa...