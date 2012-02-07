Ad
Hamas mural showing the recently-released Israeli hostage, Gilad Shali (Photo: Tom Spender)

EU to keep paying new Hamas-linked government

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has said it will keep on giving money to the Palestinian authorities despite their new deal with Hamas, an EU-designated terrorist group.

Foreign relations spokesman Michael Mann said on Monday (6 February) that it's business as usual after the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Hamas in Qatar earlier the same day agreed to form a unity government.

"The EU looks forward to continuing its support, including through direct financial assistance, for a new Palestini...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

