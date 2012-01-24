Ad
The EU eased sanctions in Burma for letting Suu Kyi contest coming elections (Photo: Wikipedia)

NGO warns of Burma abuses amid EU praise

by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers have agreed to ease sanctions on Burma following the junta's recent moves towards democracy. But a report by Human Rights Watch published the same day warns of continued abuse.

The ministers's communique welcomed "the remarkable programme of political reform" and specified that, "as a first step, restrictive measures [such as visa bans] concerning the president, the vice-Presidents, cabinet members and the speakers of the two houses of parliament should be suspended...

