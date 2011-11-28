Ad
'Elite' bonds instead of eurobonds? (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Report: Germany wants 'elite' bonds for six euro-countries

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Berlin is planning to team up with five other top-rated eurozone countries and issue joint 'elite' bonds, Die Welt newspaper reported Monday.

The 'elite' bonds would be issued by Germany, France, Finland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Austria - all with triple A assessments from credit rating agencies - in a bid to raise more money at low interest rates for themselves and, under strict conditions, for the troubled southern euro-countries, EU diplomats involved in the negotiations said...

