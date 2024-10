The gay and lesbian community in Barcelona is preparing a two-minute kissing session in front of Pope Benedict XVI to express their "discontent" over the anti-gay stance of the Catholic Church.

The event, advertised on Facebook as a "Queer Kissing Flashmob" is to take place on Sunday (7 October) morning, in front of the Gothic cathedral in the city.

"The Pope is coming to Barcelona, and his Holines...