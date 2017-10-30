Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government

Three days after Catalonia's unrecognised declaration of independence, the Spanish government will on Monday (30 October) start to take control of the region's administration.
On Saturday, the Spanish official bulletin published the decrees to apply article 155 of the constitution and suspend Catalonia's independence.
The president of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont was dismissed and replaced by the Spanish dep...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here