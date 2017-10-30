Ad
"This is a situation that we should not reach in Spain, because Spain is a democracy", said one of the over 300,000 people at a weekend demonstration to defend Spain's unity (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Spain 'takes back control' of Catalan government

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

Three days after Catalonia's unrecognised declaration of independence, the Spanish government will on Monday (30 October) start to take control of the region's administration.

On Saturday, the Spanish official bulletin published the decrees to apply article 155 of the constitution and suspend Catalonia's independence.

The president of the Catalan government Carles Puigdemont was dismissed and replaced by the Spanish dep...

