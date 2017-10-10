Ad
euobserver
Kosovo became 'Newborn' with its declaration of independence in 2008. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Serbia should stop comparing Catalonia to Kosovo

EU Political
Opinion
by Mimoza Ahmetaj, Pristina, Kosovo,

After the turbulent situation in Catalonia following the independence vote on 1 October, Serbia was quick to accuse the international community of double standards regarding Kosovo.

Whenever there is an issue regarding territorial disputes, international recognition or independence, Kosovo is the first topic to be brought into the discussion by Serbia.

But, in fact, Kosovo's independence is completely dissimilar to the Catalan scenario.

Kosovo has different historical, l...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Catalan separatists under pressure from business
EU-critical radicals double support in Kosovo
Catalan leaders ponder risks of independence
Germany needs to stay invested in Western Balkans
Kosovo became 'Newborn' with its declaration of independence in 2008. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections