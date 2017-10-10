Serbia should stop comparing Catalonia to Kosovo

After the turbulent situation in Catalonia following the independence vote on 1 October, Serbia was quick to accuse the international community of double standards regarding Kosovo.
Whenever there is an issue regarding territorial disputes, international recognition or independence, Kosovo is the first topic to be brought into the discussion by Serbia.
But, in fact, Kosovo's independence is completely dissimilar to the Catalan scenario.
Kosovo has different historical, l...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here