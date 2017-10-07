Catalan leaders ponder risks of independence

The president of the government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has until Tuesday (10 October) at 6PM, when he will address the regional parliament, to decide whether Catalonia will unilaterally declare independence.

So far, Puigdemont has said he will speak in a plenary session to discuss the "current political situation" in the wake of the 1 October independence referendum that was declared illegal by the Spanish authoriti...