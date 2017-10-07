Ad
"In this moment that we have arrived at the definitive step it is clear that there is a certain vertigo among the more moderate supporters," said a political scientist. (Photo: Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Catalan leaders ponder risks of independence

by Helena Spongenberg, Barcelona,

The president of the government of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, has until Tuesday (10 October) at 6PM, when he will address the regional parliament, to decide whether Catalonia will unilaterally declare independence.

So far, Puigdemont has said he will speak in a plenary session to discuss the "current political situation" in the wake of the 1 October independence referendum that was declared illegal by the Spanish authoriti...

