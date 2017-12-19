Estonia to launch own virtual currency

Estonia is planning to launch a virtual currency, the managing director of Estonia's e-residency programme, Kaspar Korjus, announced in a blog post on Tuesday (19 December).
He said that the Baltic nation is considering three different models for the digital currency, nicknamed 'estcoin'.
"We are proceeding with estcoin not despite the criticism aimed at the proposal, but thanks to the criticism because it has enabled us to better understand how to proceed,"
