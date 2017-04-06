Ad
The CEU: the academic institution in Budapest that is disliked by Orban. (Photo: CEU Hungary)

Pressure mounts on Hungary over university law

by Eszter Zalan, BUDAPEST,

Pressure is mounting on Hungary over legislation that targets the Soros-founded Central European University (CEU) in Budapest, with MEPs calling for an EU probe into Hungary on Wednesday (5 April).

Leading MEPs representing major political parties in the European Parliament told a press conference in Strasbourg that they want to see the EU launch disciplinary proceedings against prime minister Viktor Orban's Hungary.

"Orban's actions against the Central European University are a...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Author Bio

