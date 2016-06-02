Italy's 'floating hotspot' idea to sink in legal waters

A plan to process migrants in boats in the Mediterranean Sea in so-called floating hotspots will face big legal hurdles.
First proposed by Italy's interior minister Angelino Alfano in early May, it was not opposed by the European Commission.\n \nBoth the Brussels executive and EU border agency Frontex are waiting for Rome to send an in-depth analysis on the legal and operational challenges it poses before possibly making a proposal.
Giulio di Blasi, the EU commission official who...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.