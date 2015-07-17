EP to spend €8mn extra on security

The European Parliament has allocated €8 million to beef up security at the two main entrances of its Altiero Spinelli (ASP) building in Brussels.

Work will begin after the summer break and will involve installing bullet-proof glass. Other details are still to be agreed.

On Thursday (16 July) members of the EP's budget committee rubber-stamped a transfer of €7 million from a contingency fund. The remaining €1 million comes from the current budget.

A group of Kurdish demonstr...