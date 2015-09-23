Ad
Syrian refugees in Jordan are not receiving enough food (Photo: UNHCR/O.Laban-Mattei)

Six EU states slash food aid for Syria refugees

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Every member state, except the Netherlands, has slashed contributions to the World Food Progamme (WFP) in 2015.

EU leaders at an emergency summit in Brussels on Wednesday (23 September) are being asked to shore up contributions.

The drastic cuts over the past year mean the UN agency has been unable to hand out food vouchers to hundreds of thousands of Syrians at refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, and Turkey.

The lack of food and deplorable conditions at the camps...

