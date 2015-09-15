Ad
Avramopoulos and Asselborn: Ministers want to step up external border controls (Photo: European council)

EU asylum talks end in weak compromise

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ministers in Brussels on Monday (14 September) failed to reach a unanimous decision on whether to back a European Commission plan to relocate 120,000 asylum seekers.

Instead they opted for a weakened political agreement following stern opposition from Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Romania.

An EU source said Poland was lukewarm. Latvia, which did not send a minister to the round table meeting, is also said to be against.

“We were hoping for something stronger”, s...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Avramopoulos and Asselborn: Ministers want to step up external border controls (Photo: European council)

Migration

