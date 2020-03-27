Ad
The corona pandemic that threatens to overwhelm the camps will have catastrophic consequences for the refugees, the Greek inhabitants and the rest of our European society (Photo: UNHCR/Achilleas Zavallis)

EU doctors: bring refugees on Greek islands to safety

by An open letter from European doctors, Brussels,

As doctors in Europe, we call on the leaders of our governments and of the European Union to take immediate action to ensure the safety of refugees.

In recent years, the refugee camps on the Greek Islands have become increasingly overcrowded.

The corona pandemic that threatens to overwhelm the camps will have catastrophic consequences for the refugees, the Greek inhabitants and the rest of our European society.

It is an illusion to think that a Covid-19 outbreak in these ...

Author Bio

The letter has been signed by a number of prominent Dutch physicians including, amongst others: \nDr Louise Gunning-Schepers, professor at the University of Amsterdam and founder of the European Public Health Association (EUPHA), Gerlach Cerfontaine, chairperson of the Association of Dutch Medical Professionals, Dr Maria van den Muijsenbergh, professor at Radboud University Medical Centre, Dr Ivan Wolffers, emeritus professor at Amsterdam University Medical Centre.

