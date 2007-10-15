Ad
euobserver
EU states do badly when it comes to allowing political participation for migrants (Photo: PBS)

EU states could do much more for immigrants, says report

Rule of Law
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU member states are not doing enough to integrate legal immigrants from outside Europe, according to a new report launched on Monday (15 October), which ranks Sweden top and Latvia last.

The Migrant Integration Policy Index – released by the Brussels-based Migration Policy Group think tank and the British Council – ranks European Union countries as only "half way to best practice" for policies that ease immigrants' integration into the national societies.

The report assesses immi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
EU states do badly when it comes to allowing political participation for migrants (Photo: PBS)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections