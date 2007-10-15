EU states could do much more for immigrants, says report

EU member states are not doing enough to integrate legal immigrants from outside Europe, according to a new report launched on Monday (15 October), which ranks Sweden top and Latvia last.
The Migrant Integration Policy Index – released by the Brussels-based Migration Policy Group think tank and the British Council – ranks European Union countries as only "half way to best practice" for policies that ease immigrants' integration into the national societies.
The report assesses immi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here