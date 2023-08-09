Microchip factory to forge 'even closer' EU-Taiwan ties

Taiwan's decision to build a microchip factory in Germany will deepen EU political ties, despite Chinese opposition, Taipei has said.

"TSMC's [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] investment in Europe will help bring even closer cooperation between Taiwan and the EU," Taiwan's economy minister Wang Mei-hua told press on Wednesday (9 August), according to Reuters.

"Just like how Taiwan and the United States are continuing to strengthen cooperation ... TSMC going to Europe ...