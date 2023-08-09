Microchip factory to forge 'even closer' EU-Taiwan ties

Taiwan's decision to build a microchip factory in Germany will deepen EU political ties, despite Chinese opposition, Taipei has said.
"TSMC's [Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company] investment in Europe will help bring even closer cooperation between Taiwan and the EU," Taiwan's economy minister Wang Mei-hua told press on Wednesday (9 August), according to Reuters.
"Just like how Taiwan and the United States are continuing to strengthen cooperation ... TSMC going to Europe ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
