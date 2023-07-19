Ad
euobserver
Basic living costs such as housing, transport and food rose three to four times faster than wages in 2022 (Photo: Unsplash)

Household living standards fall in almost half EU countries

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Household living standards have deteriorated in around half of EU countries, according to an advanced estimate of income inequalities by Eurostat.

While the EU unemployment rate remains at a record low of six percent, median disposable income in real terms...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

ECB's Lagarde says profits are two-thirds of inflation
EU Child Guarantee under fire as poverty figures rise
EU: Wage-earners will 'bear brunt' of inflation in 2023
Lack of adequate minimum income will leave 95 million in poverty
Basic living costs such as housing, transport and food rose three to four times faster than wages in 2022 (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections