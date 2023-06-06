No clear 'Qatargate effect' — but only half voters aware of EU election

The so-called Qatargate corruption allegations have had little effect on the image of the European Parliament so far, officials said on Tuesday (6 June) after the publication of a survey by Eurobarometer ahead of the EU elections next year.

Jaume Duch Guillot, the spokesperson of the parliament told reporters on Tuesday (6 June), that "if you look at the figures, you don't see the Qatargate effect", referring to the alleged bribery scandal rocking the institution since last December. <...