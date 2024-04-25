MEPs agree new ethics body to repair Qatargate 'damage'

MEPs clinched agreement on creating a new EU ethics watchdog to police the EU institutions on Thursday (25 April), hailing it as a major step towards greater transparency ahead of the June European elections.
The new authority, which will be composed of independent experts, is designed to cover meetings...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
