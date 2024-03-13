Ad
MEPs demanded the creation of an EU ethics body in the wake of the Qatargate scandal (Photo: European Parliament)

EU Parliament to agree fledgling ethics body

by EUobserver, Brussels,

EU lawmakers are expected to agree on the creation of a new ethics body, despite major reservations about the weakness of its mandate.

EUobserver understands that the draft agreement will go to the European Parliament's leaders, known as the Conference of Presidents, which includes parliament president Roberta Metsola and the leaders of the political groups, on Thursday (14 March).

Although most MEPs are highly critical of ...

