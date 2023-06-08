Ad
euobserver
A separate 14-point plan already proposed by EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola to increase transparency and integrity is struggling to see the light of day (Photo: European Parliament)

EU's proposed ethics body 'toothless', say campaigners

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Transparency campaigners say a new ethics body proposed by the European Commission will do little to prevent corruption at the EU institutions.

The body's architecture, outlined on Thursday (8 June) by the commission, comes six months after allegations of a €1.5m Qatari-linked corruption affair involving former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili.

Věra Jourová, the EU commissioner in charge of transparency, told reporters...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Qatargate? EU parliament's culture of impunity is its own creation
Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
MEPs reject greater transparency in hidden vote
A separate 14-point plan already proposed by EU Parliament president Roberta Metsola to increase transparency and integrity is struggling to see the light of day (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections