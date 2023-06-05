Ad
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on Monday is final, which means Poland now has to amend its judicial overhaul or face new financial penalties (Photo: curia.europa.eu)

Top EU court rules Poland's court reforms 'infringe law'

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's top court ruled on Monday (5 June) that a 2019 Polish judicial reform violated EU law, serving another legal blow to the Warsaw government which also faced mass protests on Sunday.

The ruling is yet another legal defeat on the (now replaced) disciplinary chamber for the judiciary, which was set up to discipline judges that criticised the government of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said Poland's judicial reform infringe...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

