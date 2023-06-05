Top EU court rules Poland's court reforms 'infringe law'

The EU's top court ruled on Monday (5 June) that a 2019 Polish judicial reform violated EU law, serving another legal blow to the Warsaw government which also faced mass protests on Sunday.

The ruling is yet another legal defeat on the (now replaced) disciplinary chamber for the judiciary, which was set up to discipline judges that criticised the government of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) said Poland's judicial reform infringe...