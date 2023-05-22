Meta's €1.2bn fine — a GDPR win, inconsequential for user privacy?

Meta, Facebook's parent company, on Monday (22 May) was fined a record €1.2bn under GDPR for unlawful data transfers to the US by Ireland's data protection watchdog.

However, doubts remain over the consequentiality of the decision for user privacy, as a new EU-US data transfer agreement is set to be signed before Meta would actually have to delete user data from US servers.

Moreover, as with previous record-setting fines for US big tech companies under GDPR, Facebook still has num...