Facebook still has numerous opportunities to appeal the fine, both under Irish law and at the European Court of Justice (Photo: Amy Osborne / Getty Images)

Meta's €1.2bn fine — a GDPR win, inconsequential for user privacy?

by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Meta, Facebook's parent company, on Monday (22 May) was fined a record €1.2bn under GDPR for unlawful data transfers to the US by Ireland's data protection watchdog.

However, doubts remain over the consequentiality of the decision for user privacy, as a new EU-US data transfer agreement is set to be signed before Meta would actually have to delete user data from US servers.

Moreover, as with previous record-setting fines for US big tech companies under GDPR, Facebook still has num...

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

Are EU data watchdogs staffed for GDPR?
