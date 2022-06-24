MEPs demand to exit 'ecocide treaty' after reforms 'fail'

MEPs on Thursday (23 June) called on the European Commission and national capitals to ditch the controversial trade deal that could lock Europe into decades of fossil fuel use — echoing earlier demands made by the Spanish government and the Dutch parliament this week.
This little-known international agreement, officially the Energy Charter Treaty, protects investments in the energy industry — and it was signed by 50 countries, including all EU member states, back in 1994.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
