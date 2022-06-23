EU opens door to Ukraine in 'geopolitical' summit

EU leaders on Thursday (23 June) are expected to grant membership candidate status to Ukraine, and Moldova, and to Georgia (once it fulfils certain conditions) in a move that can be seen as a geopolitical response to Russia's aggression on Europe's eastern flank.

Heads of state and government are gathering in Brussels for their usual pre-summer summit, which will also host the Western Balkan leaders to forge a closer alliance and try to overcome regional tensions.

"It was unthin...