Ad
euobserver
At a previous EU summit, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelesky briefs EU leaders (Photo: European Union)

EU opens door to Ukraine in 'geopolitical' summit

EU Political
Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday (23 June) are expected to grant membership candidate status to Ukraine, and Moldova, and to Georgia (once it fulfils certain conditions) in a move that can be seen as a geopolitical response to Russia's aggression on Europe's eastern flank.

Heads of state and government are gathering in Brussels for their usual pre-summer summit, which will also host the Western Balkan leaders to forge a closer alliance and try to overcome regional tensions.

"It was unthin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Ukraine and Moldova on path to be 'EU candidates'
EU heavyweights pledge Ukraine 'immediate' candidate status
Europe turns back to coal as Russia cuts gas supplies
A chorus of warnings about Russian meddling in Bosnia
At a previous EU summit, Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelesky briefs EU leaders (Photo: European Union)

Tags

EU PoliticalUkraine

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections