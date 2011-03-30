Ad
Lampedusa is now the entry point of Libyan refugees to Europe (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Eritrean refugees critcise Italy and Malta

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eritrean refugees believe Italy and Malta maintain poor reception conditions to scare off other African migrants.

For 30-year old Simon Tesfamichael, an Eritrean refugee living in Italy for eight years, the news coming from Lampedusa sounds all too familiar.

As hundreds of Eritrean, Somali, Sudanese and Ethiopian flee Libya by boat to the tiny Italian island, Tesfamichael wonders "why the Italian authorities are sitting on their hands" instead of speeding up the transfers to the ...

