EU needs to step up espionage defences, experts warn

Experts on Thursday (9 September) warned MEPs that the EU should step up its defences against espionage and foreign interference as it is currently a weak and attractive target.

Margarita Robles Carrillo, professor of public international law at the University of Granada told the special committee on foreign interference that the EU has only seen the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of foreign interference.

She said the EU is also vulnerable also because it has fewer means of defen...