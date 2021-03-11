Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines

EU states had exported 24.7 million does of coronavirus vaccines to 31 countries around the world as of 3 March, according to internal figures which came to light amid a row on "vaccine nationalism".

The UK was Europe's top export destination, receiving 8.1 million does, followed by Canada (3 million), Japan (2.7 million), Mexico (2.5 million), and Saudi Arabia (1 million).

Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, the US, and Australia also received over half-a-million doses each, according ...