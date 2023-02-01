Ad
Ursula von der Leyen: 'The most pressing issue right now are at the land border between Bulgaria and Turkey' (Photo: European Union 2023 - Source : EP)

EU Commission wants drones for Bulgaria on Turkey border

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to shore up the land border between Bulgaria and Turkey with drones.

"We can strengthen the border with management capabilities," European Commission president Von der Leyen told MEPs on Wednesday (1 February).

"We can also provide infrastructure and equipment like drones and radar and other means of surveillance," she said.

The statement comes after Austria's chancellor said he would lobby the European Union for €2bn in funding for Bulgaria to...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

