Frontex to spend €100m on returning migrants this year

The EU's border agency Frontex will spend around €100m this year to return unwanted and rejected asylum seekers.

"We are in a phase this year 2023, we will be spending around €100m for the return-related activities," Uku Särekanno, the agency's deputy director told MEPs on Monday (30 January).

"So certainly for this year you will see a very significant increase of return operations and also hopefully the number of people who will be returned," he said.

The agency in 2021 re...