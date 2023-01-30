Frontex to spend €100m on returning migrants this year

The EU's border agency Frontex will spend around €100m this year to return unwanted and rejected asylum seekers.
"We are in a phase this year 2023, we will be spending around €100m for the return-related activities," Uku Särekanno, the agency's deputy director told MEPs on Monday (30 January).
"So certainly for this year you will see a very significant increase of return operations and also hopefully the number of people who will be returned," he said.
The agency in 2021 re...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
