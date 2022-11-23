MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

The European Parliament on Wednesday (23 November) designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.
MEPs, with 494 voting 'yes', 58 'no' votes and 44 abstentions, argued that Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and shelters violated international law.
The move is symbolic as the EU does not have the legal framework to make such a designation officially, it is up to member states.
In the EU, Lithuania, Latvia, Es...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
