The 'deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Ukraine' is one reason why most MEPs voted for the resolution (Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament on Wednesday (23 November) designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

MEPs, with 494 voting 'yes', 58 'no' votes and 44 abstentions, argued that Moscow's military strikes on civilian targets such as energy infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and shelters violated international law.

The move is symbolic as the EU does not have the legal framework to make such a designation officially, it is up to member states.

In the EU, Lithuania, Latvia, Es...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

